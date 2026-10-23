Michael Carrick is pressed to the wall at Manchester United: Only a win can save him?

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick is going through an extremely difficult period, and speculation about his dismissal is becoming more serious. Amidst the tension, the Englishman called for unity and recalled the values on which the club is built.

„The Red Devils“ experienced a heavy disappointment in the Champions League, after losing 1-4 to Como in Italy. The result has increased criticism of the team's performance and put Carrick under even more pressure.

Ahead of Sunday's Premier League home game against Bournemouth, the specialist stood before the media and stressed that Manchester United must always put the personal interests of each of its employees above.

“This club will always be bigger than any individual - whether it's me or the players. For me, Sir Alex Ferguson is the greatest of all time and his main priority was Manchester United.

Sir Matt Busby is also a legendary example because of the resilience he showed. It's incredible. That passion must not be lost and I will not let that happen. It is these individuals who must show us the way out of the crisis.

To be honest, we have deviated a little from the right direction, but we will be back. Our performance against Como was poor. "This is unacceptable for Manchester United," Carrick said.

According to reports in the English media, the upcoming match against Bournemouth could prove decisive for the manager's future. It is claimed that any result other than a win would seriously increase the likelihood of him being dismissed from his post.