Liverpool without Soboslay in the next match

Dominik Soboslay will not be available for Liverpool for the upcoming match against Brighton at the weekend. This was confirmed by the Merseyside manager Andoni Iraola, who gave an update on the recovery of the Hungarian international.
The midfielder was forced to be substituted in the match with Brentford, and subsequently missed the match against Villarreal. Although his condition is improving, he has not yet resumed training with the main group.
„Dom will not play this weekend. I don't think his return is far off, but he hasn't trained with the team yet," Iraola said.
The coach stressed that the medical and coaching staff will not rush the player's return, especially since his previous attempt to get involved in a game did not go as planned.
“Considering what happened when we started him and he had to be substituted, we will probably give him one or two more days to recover compared to last week,“ the specialist explained.
However, there are positive signs regarding Soboslay's condition. The midfielder is already conducting individual activities on the pitch and is gradually getting closer to returning to full training with the other players.
For now, however, his participation against Brighton is ruled out, and the exact moment for his return will depend on the development of his recovery in the coming days.
The coach stressed that the medical and coaching staff will not rush the player's return, especially since his previous attempt to get involved in a game did not go as planned.
“Considering what happened when we started him and he had to be substituted, we will probably give him one or two more days to recover compared to last week,“ the specialist explained.
However, there are positive signs regarding Soboslay's condition. The midfielder is already conducting individual activities on the pitch and is gradually getting closer to returning to full training with the other players.
For now, however, his participation against Brighton is ruled out, and the exact moment for his return will depend on the development of his recovery in the coming days.
However, there are positive signs regarding Soboslay's condition. The midfielder is already conducting individual activities on the pitch and is gradually getting closer to returning to full training with the other players.
For now, however, his participation against Brighton is ruled out, and the exact moment for his return will depend on the development of his recovery in the coming days.