Trabzonspor star Andre Onana in car accident in Turkey

Trabzonspor goalkeeper Andre Onana has been involved in a car accident in Turkey. Fortunately, the former Inter and Manchester United goalkeeper escaped without serious injuries, according to the information provided.

The accident occurred last night, just hours after the Turkish team's 2-0 victory over Hearts in the Conference League.

The Cameroon international was travelling home with his family when a speeding car hit his car from behind. The collision caused a pile-up on the road near Ömra, near Trabzon.

After the accident, Onana was taken to hospital for medical examinations. Doctors did not find any serious injuries and the goalkeeper was discharged.

The incident comes shortly before Trabzonspor's important European clash with CSKA. The Turkish team is scheduled to visit the Bulgarian representative in Sofia on November 26 at 22:00 in a match from the main phase of the Conference League.