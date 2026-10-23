Ronaldo shines again! Al-Nassr wins, and the Portuguese scores

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in Al-Nassr's 3-1 victory over Al-Faisal in a match from the 11th round of the Saudi Professional League. The Portuguese superstar's team reached the three points with goals at the beginning of the second half and in the final part of the match.

The guests started strongly and took the lead in the 4th minute. Abdullah Al Hamdan scored after an excellent pass from Sadio Mane, giving his team an early lead.

After the break, Al-Nassr increased its lead. In the 49th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo took advantage of an assist from Joao Felix and sent the ball into the goal for 0:2.

Just three minutes later, the Portuguese celebrated a goal again, but his joy was short-lived. After the intervention of the VAR system, the goal was disallowed due to offside.

Al-Faisalhi returned the intrigue in the 66th minute, when Theo Bongunda reduced the home team's deficit. However, Al-Nassr did not allow the opponent to equalize. In the 79th minute, Brazilian Angelo scored the third goal for the guests and put an end to the dispute.

With the victory, Al-Nassr collected 25 points and took second place in the standings. Al-Faisalhi remains in 15th position with seven points.