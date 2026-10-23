Vincent Kompany faints during training and is in hospital

“Bayern“ coach Vincent Kompany lost consciousness after training and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Munich. The Belgian specialist was at the club's base, where he observed the training of the reserve team after the first-team session.

Sky Sport reported that the 40-year-old Kompany's condition is stable. According to media reports, a rescue helicopter landed at the “Bayern“ training complex, but the coach was transported to the clinic by ambulance. Bavarian public broadcaster BR24 confirmed this sequence of events.

Initial information indicated that Kompany was taken to the hospital by helicopter. Sky Sport, BR24 and Sport1 reported that the helicopter arrived at the base, while the coach himself left the scene in a medical vehicle.

„Bayern“ confirmed that Kompany sought medical attention after collapsing during training with the amateur team. The club said that he will undergo detailed tests and will remain under medical supervision.

„Vincent Kompany's health is our highest priority. He is receiving all the necessary medical care and support, as well as the time he needs to recover,“said sporting director Max Eberl, quoted by Sport1.

Until further notice, the coaching staff will lead the team's training process and matches. There is no official announcement yet on how long Kompany will be out.

Kompany has been suffering from a viral infection for the past week. He missed training on Monday and Tuesday, as well as the press conference before the match against “Arsenal“ in the Champions League. In the match with the Londoners, which ended 2:2, the Belgian was still on the bench.

After the match, Kompany said: “As a coach, you always want to do everything. Last week I caught a pretty bad virus and, of course, I didn't listen to my body. At one point it said to me: Stop now!“

During the same period, “Bayern“ defeated “RB Leipzig“ 6:1. Kompany was leading the team at the time, but according to German media, he had to rest during the break and after the match. It has not been confirmed whether the previous infection had a direct connection to his subsequent illness.

Sources: rbc.ru, sport.sky.de, sport1.de