Stoeva sisters lose in quarterfinals in France

Stefani Stoeva and Gabriela Stoeva ended their participation in the quarterfinals of the women's doubles competition of the World Tour Super 750 badminton tournament in Tremblay-en-France, France. The competition has a prize fund of $ 950,000.

The five-time European champions, seeded No. 8 in the scheme, lost to second-seeded representatives of Malaysia Pearly Tan and Tina Muralitharan. Their rivals, who occupy fourth place in the world rankings, won the match with 21:12, 21:15 in 39 minutes.

Before the quarterfinal clash, the Bulgarian sisters recorded two consecutive victories in the tournament, but were unable to continue their successful series.

Next week, Stefani and Gabriela Stoevi will have the opportunity for another strong performance. The Bulgarians will participate in a World Tour Super 500 tournament in the German city of Saarbrücken.