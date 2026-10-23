The legendary goalkeeper and former captain of Levski (Sofia) Dimitar Ivankov once again proved his unwavering love and devotion to the "blue" club. One of the most beloved players in the history of the capital's grand is traveling for the important Europa League clash against the Czech team Victoria (Pilsen), won by the Bulgarian team 2:1.

Ivankov was in the stands among the fans, once again, and did not stop supporting and chanting throughout the match.

Dimitar Ivankov remains not just a Levski legend, but also one of the most productive goalkeepers in the history of world football with his 42 goals from penalties in his professional career. His unbroken relationship with the "blue" community continues to be an example of loyalty to the club jersey.

The presence of figures like Ivankov in key European evenings recalls Levski's glorious traditions in tournaments and gives additional confidence to the current squad for the battles on the Old Continent.