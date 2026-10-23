Jules Kunde remains a doubt for El Clasico

Jules Kunde remains a doubt for the first El Clasico of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The two teams meet on Sunday, October 25, at the “Camp Nou“ stadium, and the French defender continues to recover from a sprained left ankle.

Kunde missed Barcelona's loss to PSG in the Champions League, as well as the Catalans' training session on Friday. Saturday's training session is expected to be decisive in determining whether he will be able to participate in the derby.

The defender is making serious efforts to return to the squad in time. He conducted a recovery session in an outdoor pool in the evening, in a cold wind and water temperature of 10 degrees Celsius.

Kunde described the experience with a sense of humor:

“You arrive at the gym with good intentions and suddenly the coach tells you to put on your swimsuit because tonight's training is in the pool. It's 7pm, there's no sun, it's windy and the water is 10°C. Thirty minutes later you come out and realize that you were better off inside.“

Working in water allows for controlled movements with less stress on the joints. However, it does not automatically mean that Kunde is ready for the intensity of a match like El Clasico.

Kunde's possible absence would complicate Hansi Flick's selection of defenders. The Barcelona coach can no longer rely on Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen, which reduces his options ahead of the clash with Real Madrid.

Xavi Espart could be used as an option at right-back. He performed promisingly against PSG and scored a goal, giving Flick an additional alternative.

The decision on Kunde will depend on the condition of his ankle and whether he can withstand the strain in the final training session before the match. The French international's participation in El Clasico has not yet been confirmed.