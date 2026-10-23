Munir Nasraoui, the father of Barcelona football star Lamine Yamal, has attracted attention with a frank statement on social networks. He stated that he no longer needs to work, as he has a significant financial situation.

„I don't need to work, I have millions. Thank God“, Nasraoui said with a smile during a live broadcast on Instagram.

The father of the young Spanish international was answering questions from viewers, some of whom described him as „lazy“. In response, he made the comment about his financial situation that attracted the attention of his followers.

Lamine Yamal has become one of the brightest young stars in world football. At club level, he plays for Barcelona, and with the Spanish national team he has already achieved great success as a teenager.

According to the data provided, Yamal's salary at the Catalan club amounts to at least 16 million euros per season, which explains the huge financial potential surrounding the young footballer.