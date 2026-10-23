CSKA 1948 crushed Botev Plovdiv and came close to the lead

CSKA 1948 recorded a convincing home victory with 4:0 over Botev Plovdiv in the first match of the 12th round of the First League.

The hosts imposed their will in the first half, scoring three goals. The result was opened in the 13th minute, when Georgi Rusev crossed from a corner kick. Hector Couyaer intercepted the ball with his head, Daniel Naumov managed to save the initial shot, but Elias Franco was the fastest and from close range sent the ball into the net for 1:0.

In the 29th minute, CSKA 1948's lead became two goals. Petar Vitanov crossed from the left, and Jules Meyer headed the ball. Naumov touched the ball, which after a ricochet on the post crossed the goal line for 2:0.

Shortly before the break, the hosts struck again. In the 44th minute, Andre Hoffmann deflected the ball to Petar Vitanov, who with a precise execution with his left foot in the far corner increased the score to 3:0.

After the break, CSKA 1948 continued to create dangers. In the 68th minute, Georgi Rusev advanced and shot from a comfortable position, but the ball hit the side post.

The final result was formed in the 84th minute. Rusev received the ball in the penalty area and found the uncovered Moataz Zemzemi, who scored the fourth goal for his team with an accurate shot.

With this success, CSKA 1948 collected 25 points and occupies fourth place in the provisional standings of the First League. Botev Plovdiv remains fifth with 19 points.