Taylor Fritz is in the semifinals in Lyon

Taylor Fritz qualified for the semifinals of the ATP 250 tournament in Lyon, after defeating the German Daniel Altmaier with 7:6(5), 6:2. The American showed a stable game and prevailed after two different sets.

The first part was extremely even. The two tennis players convincingly won their serves and did not allow a chance to break, which naturally led to a tiebreak. In the decisive games, Fritz demonstrated greater composure and won with 7:5 points to lead in the score.

In the second set, the American consolidated his superiority. Fritz continued to be extremely effective on his own serve, winning 88% of the points after the first initial shot. He put serious pressure on Altmaier and made two breaks out of six opportunities, closing the match at 6:2.

In the semifinals, Fritz will face his compatriot and good friend Tommy Paul. The match is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, at 15:00 Bulgarian time.