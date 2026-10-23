Fenerbahce shocked Olympiacos after a 16-point comeback, Vezenkov with a double-double

Fenerbahce achieved an impressive turnaround against Olympiacos and won 64:61 as a guest in a match from the seventh round of the Euroleague. The Turkish giant erased a 16-point deficit and pulled out the victory in the dramatic final minutes.

Alexander Vezenkov was the most productive basketball player of the Greek team. The Bulgarian star recorded a “double-double“ with 17 points and 10 rebounds, but missed a decisive three-point shot at the end, which could have sent the match into overtime.

Olympiacos started strongly and after the first quarter had a comfortable lead of 20:8. The hosts continued to dictate events in the second half, when the difference reached 16 points at 30:14.

However, Fenerbahçe managed to get back into the game before the break, reducing their deficit to 10 points.

After the game resumed, the guests from Istanbul continued their offensive and came within two points at 36:34. Olympiacos responded with a series of eight consecutive points, but the Turkish team did not give up and before the last quarter the difference was reduced to four points again.

In the final 10 minutes, the Greek team held on to its minimal advantage for a long time. In the most important moments, however, Fenerbahce showed stronger nerves, turned the score around and achieved the valuable success with 64:61.

Thus, Olympiacos missed the opportunity to close the match after its strong start, and Vezenkov's performance with 17 points and 10 rebounds was not enough for the Greek giant to win.