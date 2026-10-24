Alaves reach point against Malaga with late equalizer

The teams of Alaves and Malaga ended in a 1-1 draw in the match between them from the tenth round of the Spanish football championship. After their two consecutive losses in the previous matches, the hosts from Alaves added a point to their assets to collect 12 in seventh position in the provisional standings, but remain without a win in their last six matches of the championship.

Malaga has not yet won since the start of the season in La Liga and remains in the last, 20th place with 5 points.

22-year-old striker Adrian Niño put the guests ahead in the 44th minute, and the situation was also reviewed by the video arbitration system-VAR. Ramon Henriques found Nino with a precise pass, and he sent the ball past Antonio Sivera, giving Malaga the lead just before the break.

Aitor Manyas brought the point for Alaves with a goal in the 89th minute. After a header by Toni Martinez, the ball hit the post, Manas took advantage of the extra time and sent it into the opponent's net for 1:1.

Spanish Football Championship, matches from the 10th round in La Liga:

Alaves - Malaga - 1:1

Later today:

Rayo Vallecano - Elche

Racing Santander - Espanyol

Valencia - Villarreal

Atlético Madrid - Deportivo La Coruña

on Sunday:

Athletic Bilbao - Getafe

Celta Vigo - Betis

Real Sociedad - Levante

Barcelona - Real Madrid

on Monday:

Sevilla - Osasuna

The leader in the standings is Barcelona with 27 points, ahead of Atletico Madrid with 22, Real Madrid with 21, Betis with 19, Real Sociedad with 16 points and others.