Lazio soars to top spot but plays in front of empty Stadio Olimpico

Lazio have made their strongest start to a Serie A season in their history, but their success on the pitch has been accompanied by deep conflict off it. A 3-0 win over Juventus in Turin has left Gennaro Gattuso's side level with Inter at the top of the table. After seven rounds, the Romans have 19 points - more than they collected after the same number of matches in their last championship season 26 years ago.

The victory also means something to Gattuso himself. The coach won for the first time as a manager against Juventus in Turin, and after the game he went to the away section to congratulate the fans. Lazio fans chanted the names of the coach and the players, but the scene was an unusual cause for joy - the club's supporters hardly attend home matches.

Boycott started before the season

Thousands of fans refused to renew their season tickets for the 2026/27 season in protest against president Claudio Lotito. The discontent is linked to long-standing tensions between the management and organized supporters, as well as the feeling that the club is not investing enough in the squad after winning the Coppa Italia in 2023.

On 16 August, when Lazio began their campaign with a Coppa Italia match against Mantova, there were just over 5,000 spectators in the stadium. Almost half of them were in the away section, while some supporters of city rivals Roma took seats in the home sections. Lazio lost 0-2 to the Serie B team, further exacerbating the situation.

The boycott had already shown its scale in January. The home game against Genoa, won 3-2 with a late penalty by Daniele Cataldi, was played in front of 5,402 spectators. The then coach Maurizio Sarri refused to criticize the absent fans and described their actions as an “act of love“ for the club.

Lottito asked for dialogue, but was refused

After the supporters did not renew their cards, Lotito published an open letter in which he admitted that relations with the public needed to improve significantly. "It is time to open a new chapter: more dialogue, more listening and more shared responsibility," the president wrote.

The fan groups responded with "It is too late." Their joint statement said Lotito did not understand organized fans and was trying to divide the audience into "good" and "bad" camps. According to them, the protest remains united.

Lottito has led Lazio since 2004. He says that in 22 years he has won six trophies, returned the team to European competitions and is working on a project for a new "Flaminio" stadium. Last season, Lazio finished ninth in Serie A and lost the Coppa Italia final to Inter.

Gattuso: “Football is nothing without fans“

Despite the empty stands, the players showed unity. Danish defender Oliver Provsgaard said he had never felt such a feeling in the dressing room, and pointed to Gattuso as a major reason for that.

The coach himself admits that Lazio will struggle to keep up the pace without the support of the crowd. “I don't think anyone is happy with this situation. Everyone wants to have 50,000 or 55,000 people in the stadium. "Football is nothing without the fans," Gattuso said.

Sporting director Angelo Fabiani called for a truce before the next home game against Parma, but the boycotting fans rejected the offer. Lazio continue their battle for the top of Serie A with no word on when the "Olimpico" will be full again.

Sources: goal.com