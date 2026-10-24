Michaela: This was our strongest match in 3-4 years

CSKA scored its first point in the main phase of the Conference League after another good performance this time against Nordsjaelland. “Mach Telegraf“ contacted the emblematic football player of the “army“ Georgi Iliev-Mikhaila to comment on the match and the upcoming events surrounding the team.

“Against Monaco CSKA played one of its best matches in the last 3-4 years, and against Nordsjaelland by the 20th minute it should have been leading 3:0. We should have decided the match much earlier, and not waited for a goal in the 90th minute. The team's play was at a high level, but again elementary mistakes in defense turned out to be fatal. In my opinion, this coach will introduce order and discipline. He will teach them that you can't allow such inaccuracies in such important matches. The first goal of the Danes is shameful, I don't need to comment on it. The ball should have just been cleared in a corner. Overall, we have had problems with both the full-backs and the center of defense in recent years. As soon as we concede a goal, the team loses its aggression and character. A team is built by a goalkeeper and defenders, if you don't have quality ones, you can't make a good team. Over the years, we tried to rotate players and coaches to fit it, but that didn't happen. In order to solve the problems, the most important thing is the sports and technical part: coach, sports director and captain. They are the people who look to the future, not the present“, Michaela began in front of “Mach Telegraf“.