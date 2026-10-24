IndyCar returns to Europe after 20 years: Barcelona hosts the show in 2027

The „IndyCar“ championship will return to Europe in July 2027 with a race at the „Catalunya“ circuit near Barcelona. The race weekend will take place between July 16 and 18, with the main race scheduled for July 18.

The news is part of a multi-year agreement to host a round of the American championship. It will be the first „IndyCar“ race in Europe since 2007, when the series visited the Assen circuit in the Netherlands. The championship has not held a race outside North America since its 2013 start in Brazil.

Alex Palu to race in front of home fans

The race in Barcelona will have special meaning for Alex Palu. The Spaniard was born near the Catalan capital and is a five-time IndyCar champion. Palu has won the last four championship titles and will also win the iconic Indianapolis 500 in 2025.

“This is an incredible opportunity. Having a race at home in Barcelona means so much to me - it's hard to put into words. I know the fans will be thrilled. I believe we will put on a great show,“ said Palu.

Penske Entertainment Corp. CEO Mark Miles also highlighted the presence of the Spanish driver. "We have witnessed Palu's exceptional talent for years and we know that his fans in Spain are looking forward to seeing him race live," he said.

„Catalunya“ drops from the Formula 1 calendar for 2027.

The track near Barcelona hosted a Formula 1 round in 2026, but will not be part of the championship calendar in 2027. Until 2032, the hosting of the Spanish start will alternate with the Belgian circuit.

Thus „IndyCar“ will use the free date in July to return to the European continent. The race in Barcelona will also be the first start of the championship in Spain.

Sources: bta.bg, thestar.com.my