Atlanta rewrites NBA history with 47-point rout

The Atlanta Hawks recorded their biggest win in NBA history, beating the Charlotte Hornets 128-81 on the road. The 47-point margin surpassed the previous franchise record of 46 points, set in a 126-80 win over the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 15, 2017.

Jaylen Johnson and reserve Aaron Wiggins each scored 19 points for Atlanta. Nichelle Alexander-Walker added 14, C.J. McCollum finished with 13, and Dyson Daniels contributed 11 points, nine rebounds and seven steals. The Hawks won their second straight game of the season.

Naz Reed led Charlotte with 17 points. The home team committed 27 turnovers, further facilitating Atlanta's convincing victory.

Tatum leads Boston to victory

The Boston Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 107-103 in the other top game of the night. Jayson Tatum scored 36 points, scoring 9 in the fourth quarter, and added 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

Paul George and Nemias Keita each scored 15 points for Boston, and Derrick White finished with 12. For New York, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points and 10 rebounds, OG Anunoby added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Josh Hart finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds. The Knicks, who are defending their championship title, lost their first two games of the season.

Wins for Chicago, Dallas and Houston

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 131-125. Norman Powell scored 25 points and rookie Caleb Wilson added 21. Leonard Miller finished with 19 points and Jaylen Smith had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Tyler Hero led Milwaukee with 34 points.

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Indiana Pacers 121-105 on the road. Kyrie Irving led the way with 24 points, but the success was marred by Cooper Flagg's left shoulder injury. He suffered the injury in the final minute of the first half after a foul in the back by Aaron Nesmith and finished with 14 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Houston Rockets pulled out a 114-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Alperen Shengun scored 29 points, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter. Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson each added 20 points, and Thompson had 10 rebounds. He blocked a last-second shot by Victor Wembanyama that could have tied the game. Wembanyama finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds, but San Antonio remains winless in its first two games.

Lakers win city derby

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 125-117. Austin Reeves scored 28 points and dished out nine assists, and Luka Doncic added 23 points. Darius Garland scored 26 points for the Clippers, while Brook Lopez finished with 22. The Lakers recorded their second consecutive victory since the beginning of the season.

In the remaining matches, Minnesota defeated Orlando 115:93, Toronto won against Washington 112:102, Detroit prevailed over Miami 128:111, Utah prevailed over New Orleans 120:119, Memphis defeated Golden State 111:108 on the road, and Portland won against Sacramento 128:120.

Sources: bta.bg, nba.com, cdn-uat.nba.com