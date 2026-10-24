Inzaghi breaks curse: Al Hilal survives goal thriller at the top

Al-Hilal defeated Al-Qadsia 3-2 in a head-to-head clash between two of the leaders in the 11th round of the Saudi championship. The success lifted Simone Inzaghi's team to first place with 27 points – two more than Al-Qadsia and Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal also has a postponed match.

The match in Dammam broke a long negative streak for the visitors. Al-Hilal had not defeated Al-Qadsia at its stadium in the championship since December 21, 2020, when they won 3-1. In the next two matches at the same venue, the team lost 1-2, then finished 2-2. The third attempt brought victory.

Inzaghi adds Rodgers to his list

The success also matters for Inzaghi's coaching statistics. The Italian defeated Brendan Rodgers for the first time, bringing the number of managers he has won against in his career to 167.

The first meeting between the two coaches last season ended 2-2. After the victory over Rodgers, the list of managers that Inzaghi has yet to defeat has shrunk to 23 names. Among the coaches with the most success against him is Stefano Pioli, who has beaten the Italian 13 times.

Quinones scores again against Al-Hilal

Julian Quiñones continued his strong statistics against Al-Hilal in the championship. The Mexican striker scored in the 31st minute with a header after a pass from Musab Al-Juair.

This was the fourth consecutive match for Quiñones against Al-Hilal in which he was directly involved in a goal. In the 2024/2025 season, he recorded an assist in Al-Qadsia's 2-1 victory, and last season he scored a goal in both matches between the rivals, which ended 2-2.

Neves with a personal record against one opponent

Ruben Neves also left his mark on the statistics of the match. The Portuguese midfielder scored in his third consecutive match against Al-Qadsia in the Saudi championship.

This is his longest goal streak against the same opponent in the tournament. Thus, the victory not only brought Al-Hilal three points, but also several important personal and club statistical achievements.

Sources: livescore.com, arabnews.com