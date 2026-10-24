"It was too early": Alonso speaks out on Real Madrid sacking and Chelsea move

Xabi Alonso has admitted his departure from Real Madrid came sooner than he expected. The Chelsea manager spoke about his brief spell at the Santiago Bernabeu in an interview with his former Liverpool teammate Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports' Boss.

Alonso took over at Real Madrid at the start of the 2025/2026 season after a successful spell at Bayer Leverkusen. It was initially set to feature in the Club World Cup, but the project was scrapped after around seven months.

Real Madrid parted ways with the Spaniard after losing to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in January 2026. At the time, the team was still competing in La Liga and the Champions League, with Alvaro Arbeloa named as his replacement.

“I felt like it was over a little too early, before we knew if the season was going to end well. It was halfway through the season. We were still in La Liga and the Champions League,“ said Alonso.

He stressed that he had no ill feelings towards his time in Madrid. “Real Madrid is special in every way. I learned a lot from that experience and I don't look back with anger. "I look back thinking that I tried and gave my best," the coach said.

Why he chose Chelsea

After leaving Real Madrid, Alonso took a break before accepting Chelsea's offer. He explained that his decision was mostly related to the moment and the feeling that the club could give him the right environment for a new start.

“For me, the moment was right after Leverkusen and Madrid. I had time to rest and I wanted to choose a place that I had a good connection with and a good feeling for“, said Alonso.

The Spaniard admitted that before his appointment he had no direct connection with Chelsea. However, the club's potential convinced him that he could start a long-term project. He believes the squad has a strong foundation but needs improvements and new players with different characteristics.

“It was going to be a project. We know it will take a few more years, but the first year is important. We are just starting and it feels like we are on the same page,“ the coach said.

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League at the start of the “Alonso“ era. The team's next test is a home game against Tottenham in the London derby.

Real Madrid also face a crucial match. The team, now managed by Jose Mourinho, is due to visit Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season.

Sources: livescore.com, skysports.com