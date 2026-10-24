Kompany stable, but when will he return? Bayern talks about weeks

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany is stable, but remains in hospital in Munich after a health problem. This was announced by the club's sporting director Max Eberl at a press conference before the visit of Freiburg.

According to Eberl, the Belgian specialist will remain in the medical facility for a few more days. The club will not set a specific deadline for his return, as doctors are still clarifying the cause of his condition.

„We will not talk about days, but about weeks. "That is clear to everyone," said Max Eberl.

He specified that the tests carried out had already given partial results, but more data was needed to clarify what the problem was and how long the recovery would last. "I am not a doctor, but we can support him energetically and with love," said Eberl.

Kompany had health problems before the collapse

Kompany received medical attention on Friday, October 23, after collapsing during Bayern's training. Medical teams and a rescue helicopter arrived at the club's base on “Sebener Strasse“, and the coach was taken to a Munich clinic.

In the previous week, the 40-year-old Kompany had a viral infection and pain in his thigh. In the 6-1 win over RB Leipzig, he watched most of the match sitting down and briefly rested in the coaching room. He did not lead the team's training sessions on Monday and Tuesday.

At the press conference before the match with Arsenal, Kompany was replaced by his assistant Aaron Dance, but returned to the bench for the match itself. After the match, the coach told „Bild“ that he had a severe viral infection and had not paid enough attention to the signals from his body.

Bayern to visit Freiburg

Bayern are due to visit Freiburg on Sunday. The club has already said that Kompany's health is the highest priority, but it has not yet been announced who will lead the team from the bench in the upcoming match.

Eberl stressed that medical details will only be released to the extent necessary. The exact diagnosis and the timeframe for Kompany's return remain unspecified.

Sources: fr.de