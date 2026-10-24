Yamal is ready for war with Real: El Clasico will be personal

Lamin Yamal is preparing for one of the most important matches of his career so far. Barcelona hosts Real Madrid on October 25 in the Clasico of the 10th round of La Liga, and before the match the difference between the two teams is six points. For the 19-year-old Spanish international, this will be his first match against Madrid at the "Spotify Camp Nou", as well as his first match against Real led by Jose Mourinho.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Yamal does not hide that the matches with Real Madrid motivate him the most. In an interview with Jorge Valdano, he spoke about the importance of the Clasico and his ambition to cement his place among the world's leading footballers. The conversation took place on the eve of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, which will take place in London on October 26.

“There are two best in the world - me and Mbappe, but this year I think I deserve the Ballon d'Or because of what I won,” Yamal said in the interview with Valdano.

The match has an extra emotional charge for the striker, who missed Barcelona's title celebrations in May with a left hamstring injury sustained against Celta Vigo. He watched the celebrations from the stands, including goals from Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford, before his teammates lifted the trophy.

Statistics that put Yamal at the center of the clash

Yamal has now won five and lost four of his nine matches against Real Madrid. In those matches, he has recorded three goals and two assists. One of his strongest moments came in the 2025 Copa del Rey final, when Barcelona won another important clash with the Madrid team.

His journey to the Clasico, however, has also included disappointments. He played just 24 minutes in the 2024 Spanish Super Cup final, and his goal at the “Santiago Bernabeu“ was disallowed. The following October, Yamal responded with a goal in Barcelona's 4-0 victory. After Real Madrid's big loss, racist reactions from the stands followed.

A year later, tensions rose again due to Yamal's words "They steal, they complain", uttered in a conversation that drew criticism in Spain before the match at the “Santiago Bernabeu“. Barcelona lost that match, and now the striker gets another chance to respond on the pitch.

Focus on preparation

Yamal missed Barcelona's media day before the Clasico, preferring to concentrate on training. For the Catalans, victory would mean not only a prestigious success against their eternal rival, but also a reduction in the gap at the top of La Liga.

The match at the “Spotify Camp Nou“ starts at 21:00 local time. The spotlight will be on Yamal - the player who already has considerable experience in the Clasico, but will play against Real Madrid for the first time at Barcelona's home stadium.

Sources: goal.com, mundodeportivo.com