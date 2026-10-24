Galliani vs. Malago: A major twist in the battle for power in Italian football

Adriano Galliani is emerging as a possible alternative to Giovanni Malago in the elections for president of the Italian Football Federation. Some of the Serie A clubs that initially supported Malago are already discussing the candidacy of the former Milan and Monza executive, reports “Gazzetta dello Sport“.

The elections are scheduled for December 14, and the candidacies must be submitted by November 4. By that deadline, Serie A must clarify who it will support with a majority. According to “Gazzetta dello Sport“ around Galliani, a broader support is being sought, which would also include representatives of players, coaches, Serie B, Serie C and amateur football.

Malago remains the favorite in the race, but admits that there are disagreements within Serie A. In an interview with „Repubblica“, quoted by „Gazzetta dello Sport“, he stated: „I have already spoken with 13 presidents of Serie A clubs and they all guarantee me their support.“ Malago adds that he is aware of the resistance, but believes that dialogue can lead to a new unity.

Why did Galliani's name appear

The clubs that question their support for Malago are dissatisfied with the lack of sufficient coordination in key decisions within the federation. These include the selection of Roberto Mancini as national team coach, the appointment of Diana Bianchedi as head of the delegation and decisions regarding the FIGC's administrative management.

„Corriere della Sera“ reports that among the clubs exploring another option are Inter, Milan and Atalanta. According to the publication, Galliani is seen as a figure with many years of managerial experience and knowledge of the football system.

Galiani managed Milan for 31 years, during which the club won 29 trophies. As manager of Monza, he helped the club climb from Serie D to Serie A in four seasons. He has also held managerial roles in the Serie A league, including president between 2002 and 2006.

Malago to run

Malago confirms his intention to take part in the vote. "I'm running," he said, adding that any candidacy must have the necessary majority to support it. He later stated that he would prefer a single candidate, but would accept a possible competition with Galliani.

It remains to be seen by November 4 whether Galliani will receive the official support of enough clubs and whether his candidacy will be submitted. The vote on December 14 will determine the new FIGC president after the crisis surrounding the previous election process and the subsequent appointment of Malago as extraordinary commissioner.

Sources: gazzetta.it, corriere.it, tuttomercatoweb.com