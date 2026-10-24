Milan with a huge problem before Udinese: three players out of the squad

Milan was left without three more players before their visit to Udinese. Adrien Rabiot, Diego Moreira and Mario Gila will not be in the group for the match on October 25, after they stopped participating in the final training session at the “Milanello“ base.

Thus, Ruben Amorim will have to prepare the squad without a total of seven players. Before the new injuries, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Salemakers, Samuel Chukwueze and goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano were already out of the calculations.

Three new problems for Amorim

Adrien Rabiot has been diagnosed with fatigue in his right calf. The French midfielder will not travel to Udine, although he was part of the team's training process until the last moment.

Diego Moreira has fatigue in his left hip flexor. The Portuguese also dropped out immediately before the match, with no date given for his recovery.

Mario Gila is suffering from inflammation in his left ankle caused by overuse. The defender will not be available for Amorim in the upcoming away game.

Milan already has seven absentees

The three new absentees are joined by Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Salemakers, Samuel Chukwueze and Pietro Terracciano. It is the lack of seven players that makes the personnel situation a serious problem for Milan before the match with Udinese.

The match will be played at the “Blue Energy“ stadium in Udine. Amorim will have to make changes to the squad and rely on its available players, after three players dropped out after the last training session before the match.

At this point, it has not been stated when Rabiot, Moreira and Gila will be able to return to training. After the match with Udinese, Milan will have to assess their condition and prepare their squad for the next matches.

Sources: goal.com