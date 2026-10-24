Dunav recorded its first home win of the season

Dunav scored 2:0 against Spartak (Varna) at the City Stadium in Ruse for its first home success since returning to the elite in a match from the 12th round of the First League. Alex Valinho opened the scoring in the 17th minute, and Radoslav Apostolov doubled the lead in the 76th from a penalty.

The first minutes were even, but in the tenth minute the hosts managed to create the first serious threat to score a goal. Jordan Saint-Louis was brought out from the left by Alex Valinho, but his shot was blocked by Plamen Iliev. The ball returned to the American, but his second attempt was also neutralized by the goalkeeper of the “falcons“.

In the 17th minute, the Basque striker of the “dragons“ Alex Valinho was found in the visitors' penalty area after a cross from a corner kick by captain Radoslav Apostolov and sent the ball into the net for 1:0.

Until the break, Valinho and Saint-Louis continued to be the most active in forward positions for Dunav. The guests also tried to create dangers in front of the Ruse goal, but were unable to make it difficult for Georgi Kitanov. In the most dangerous situation in the 43rd minute, Jota Lopes shot from about 20 meters, but the ball went over the goal of the “dragons“.

After the break, Saint-Louis and Valinho continued to be the most active for the hosts, and a shot by Radoslav Apostolov within the opponent's goal was saved by Iliev.

In the 74th minute, Kristiyan Boychev broke into the opponent's penalty area from the left and was brought down, and the referee Georgi Kabakov pointed to the penalty. Captain Radoslav Apostolov was accurate from the 11-meter kick, making it 2:0.

The guests tried to change the result, but Chidera Okoh and Boubacar Hanne failed to find the target, and Georgi Kitanov intervened appropriately and reflected Dimo Krastev's cross in the last seconds.