Como defeated Sassuolo 2-0 at the “Giuseppe Sinigallà“ stadium and recorded a third consecutive win in Serie A. The hero for the hosts was Anastasios Douvikas, who scored both goals in the eighth round match.

The Greek striker opened the scoring in the 49th minute, and in the 60th minute made it 2-0. Douvikas started as a starter and benefited from the trust of Cesc Fabregas.

Sassuolo failed to respond with a goal and remained without points from the match. The success improved Como's position in the standings and solidified the team's good run.

Sassuolo next plays a home game against Lazio on October 27. Como will continue their participation in Serie A with another match from the championship, with the exact program to be confirmed by the organizers.

Sources: eurosport.it, legaseriea.it, as.com