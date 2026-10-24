Lokomotiv Sofia and Botev Vratsa shared the points after a 1:1 draw in the third match of the 12th round of the First League. Jose Gallegos put the guests ahead shortly before the break, but Ante Aralitsa restored the tie at the beginning of the second half.

The two teams are neighbors in the standings. Botev Vratsa occupies the tenth place with 10 points, while the capital's “railroad workers“ have one less.

The first minutes passed without serious dangers in front of both goals, but after a quarter of an hour of play the guests missed an excellent opportunity to open the score. After a quick attack on the right flank, Jose Gallegos found Martin Petkov with a clever pass between two home defenders. However, the striker failed to direct the ball into the goal area from a good position.

Just three minutes later, Seini Sanyang brought Petkov into the penalty area again, but his shot was extremely inaccurate.