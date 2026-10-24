Arsenal defeated Everton 2-0 at the “Emirates“ and took advantage of Manchester City's loss 1-2 away to Aston Villa. Thus, the two teams now have 21 points each in the Premier League. Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes scored for the Londoners' success.

Arsenal took the lead in the seventh minute. Martin Odegaard took a corner kick and Gabriel headed the ball in. His shot hit the crossbar, but Konsa reacted the fastest on the rebound and sent the ball into the net. This was the defender's first goal for Arsenal.

Everton did not give up attacking. James Garner tried a shot from distance, and Tyreke George's shot after a rebound off Ben White went just wide. The visitors' most dangerous situation came after a corner from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. David Raya made no convincing tackle, but Gabriel cleared the ball off the line.

Arsenal continued to search for a second goal. Noni Madueke shot inaccurately after a combination with Declan Rice, and then came close to scoring again. Rice also made it difficult for Jordan Pickford from a free kick, while Merino headed the ball over the goal before the break.

Gabriel ends the intrigue

The second half began with a new pressure from the hosts. In the 56th minute, Gabriel was injured while trying to defend after his foot hit the grass. The Brazilian received medical attention and continued to play.

Mikel Arteta brought on Ricardo Calafiori, Bruno Guimaraes and Kai Havertz, and shortly afterwards Arsenal doubled their lead. Ben White broke through on the wing and crossed to the far post, where Gabriel headed the ball in for 2-0. It was his 21st Premier League goal.

Everton tried to get back into the game with the introduction of Tyler Dibbling and Hayden Hackney, but failed to create enough chances. Gabriel finally intervened decisively and stopped Tierno Barry with a split-second after Dibbling's pass.

Earlier in the day, Manchester City suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 1-2 to Aston Villa. Nicholas Jackson scored both goals for the home team, and the defeat left City on 21 points, the same number as Arsenal.

Arsenal's next game is away to Fleetwood Town on October 27 in the fourth round of the League Cup. Everton host Newcastle in the same competition on October 29.

Sources: goal.com, skysports.com, app.standard.co.uk