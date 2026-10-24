El Clasico with an extra charge: Yamal must defend his big threat

Lamin Yamal will have the opportunity to fulfill his unusual promise to Marc Cucurreia in the upcoming El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The two Spanish internationals could meet directly on the flank in the match at the “Spotify Camp Nou“.

Cucurreia will play his first El Clasico with Real Madrid after joining the club in the summer. He will face Yamal - the Barcelona player who turned their future duel into a joke between friends and rivals back in June.

Yamal's challenge

On the radio “Cadena COPE“ Yamal was asked if the two had been exchanging jokes about the upcoming matches. His answer was accompanied by laughter:

„I told him that he would start in the first match and be a substitute in the second because I would eat him alive.“

According to Goal, the words were related to Yamal's confidence that he would win his individual duels with Cucurreya. The statement quickly turned into a personal joke, but as the match approached it now also took on a very concrete dimension.

The duel on the wing

If the two start as starters, Cucurreya will have to stop one of Barcelona's most dangerous dribblers. Yamal is one of those players who can change the course of a match with a pass, a pass or an individual action.

For the Real Madrid defender, this will be his first match in the rivalry between the two clubs. For Yamal, the match is an opportunity to turn his confident statement into a performance on the pitch.

However, football will have the last word. Cucurreya will get a chance to answer the challenge in a direct confrontation, and Yamal will have to show whether his promise was just a joke or a real warning.

Sources: goal.com