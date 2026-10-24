Armymen,

Our long-standing dream has come true! We lived for this moment, generations of loyal army men yearned for this moment. It seemed like a dream to us, but everything is now reality!

Today we have the happiness and the exclusive privilege to say what we have dreamed of:

WE ARE RETURNING HOME! WE ARE RETURNING TO THE “ARMY“!

CSKA will play its first official match at the completely reconstructed “Bulgarian Army“ stadium on October 31, 2026! A date that will remain in golden letters in our club history – alongside the mythical evenings in which we subdued the greatest European giants.

Congratulations, dear Army fans!

Let us gather again in our historic home and continue to write the glorious history of our great club. Thousands of unforgettable moments and unique emotions await us at the most modern stadium in Bulgaria!

The historic first match of the “Army“ will be the home match against Slavia from the 14th round of the First League, which will take place on October 31 (Saturday) at 7:30 p.m.

Dear Army fans,

We have done the impossible to accelerate all deadlines and get ahead of schedule so that we can welcome you back to our home. And we - like you - were eager to make our common dream come true. All that remains is the official confirmation from the Bulgarian Football Union, which we have been assured that we will receive by Tuesday (October 27). Immediately after that, we will start selling tickets for the match.

There are processes that we cannot skip. Important finishing works and tests of some of the stadium's systems are still underway, which will continue after the match with Slavia. Therefore, we ask for your understanding in case of any difficulties or problems during our first home game. We call on you for patience and support - in the name of CSKA and the fulfillment of our common dream.

We believe that returning to our home - even at the cost of temporary logistical compromises, will bring additional momentum to the performance of our beloved team. Even the air here is different - the spirit of the “Army“ will lead us to new victories!