Napoli and Roma created a spectacle with six goals and a dramatic draw

Napoli and Roma finished 3:3 in a spectacular Serie A match at the “Diego Armando Maradona“ stadium. Five of the six goals fell in the second half, and the two teams exchanged three goals in the last 20 minutes.

Lega Serie A defined the match as “Maradona's crazy match““. Napoli took the lead in the 28th minute, when Frank Angisa scored with a back scissors. The hosts had a few more chances before the break, until Cristante hit the post with a header for Roma.

McTominay scores twice for the hosts

Scott McTominay doubled Napoli's lead early in the second half. The Scot headed in Politano's cross, and after the goalkeeper's intervention, Gollini headed the ball into the net.

Napoli could have scored a third goal in the 57th minute, but Gollini saved a shot by Politano, who went out alone against him. The intervention turned out to be important for the development of the match.

Roma returned the intrigue in the 70th minute. Mathias Soule made a double pass with Malen and with a precise shot sent the ball into the bottom right corner of Meret. Four minutes later, Leonardo Balerdi equalized after several consecutive corners and a clearance from Castro.

Two goals at the end brought the tie

Napoli took the lead again in the 83rd minute. McTominay scored with a long-range shot and gave the hosts the lead for the third time in the match.

However, Roma did not give up and a minute before the end of regular time, Balerdi scored his second goal. He headed in Wesley's cross to make it 3:3.

The hosts claimed a foul against Boyken during the attack. After violent protests, the referee showed Allegri a red card. Replays later showed a slight contact when the defender fell.

Roma remains unbeaten in Serie A, but could fall behind leaders Inter and Lazio, who have yet to play their matches in the round. Napoli is tenth in the standings and has seven points less than its Roman rival.

Sources: sportal.bg