Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-0 after own goal and red card

Tottenham won 2-0 against Chelsea at “Stamford Bridge“ and recorded their first victory at their opponents' stadium in eight years. The match was decided after an own goal by Mike Penders and the sending off of Cole Palmer, and Mathis Tell shaped the final result with a long-range shot.

Chelsea started the match with Mike Penders in goal. It was the Belgian's first start for the London club. Tottenham had a chance to take the lead in the first half, but Omar Marmoush fired straight at Penders from close range.

Penders missed the first goal

The game remained goalless for a long time before Tottenham took the lead in the 77th minute. Penders boxed in a cross, but the ball deflected into his own net.

Earlier, a scuffle broke out between the two teams after a collision between Palmer and Matheus Fernandes. Tensions continued at the end of the match, when Palmer received a second yellow card for a late challenge on Conor Gallagher. Chelsea finished the derby with 10 men.

Tell ends Chelsea's hopes

Tottenham used their numerical advantage to score a second goal. Mathis Tell fired a powerful shot from distance that went into the corner and sealed the 2-0 victory.

The result ended a difficult period for Roberto De Zerbi's team and gave “Spurs“ an important success in the London derby. For Chelsea, led by Xabi Alonso, the evening ended with a missed chance to win the home game and a late red card for Palmer.

The information about the match is from the British newspaper The Sun.

Sources: thesun.co.uk