Messi fails to save Inter Miami in loss to New York Red Bulls

Inter Miami lost 0-2 to New York Red Bulls in Harrison, New Jersey, ending their three-game winning streak. Lionel Messi started the match as a substitute, came on in the 56th minute, but was unable to help the team avoid defeat.

The score was opened in the seventh minute. Casemiro failed to clear a dangerous cross from Cade Cowell and deflected the ball into his own goal. The own goal gave the home team the lead and put Inter Miami in a position to chase the score for almost the entire match.

Messi came on after the break

Inter Miami had 62.5% of possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances. The New York Red Bulls had 18 shots, while the visitors had just two on target.

Messi was left on the bench at the start after a busy week travelling to Spain to receive the “Princess of Asturias“ award for sports in Oviedo. He came on in the 56th minute, with Inter Miami already trailing 0-1.

The Argentine immediately changed the tempo of the attacks. His pass cut through the home team's defense and led to Inter Miami's best chances. In one of them, reserve Talashko Segovia shot against the post after a pass from Messi.

The match also ended Messi's streak of 13 consecutive matches for club and country in which he had scored or assisted. Before the match, the striker was the MLS top scorer with 25 goals.

“It was agreed in advance. The goal was for him to recover and get minutes, and, as always, he performed well“, said Christian “Kili“ Gonzalez of the decision not to start Messi.

Forsberg decided the match in added time

Inter Miami looked for an equalizer at the end, but failed to convert their pressure into a goal. In the first minute of added time, Emil Forsberg received a precise pass from Cameron Harper and made the final 2:0.

The defeat left Inter Miami in second place in the Eastern Conference, 15 points behind Nashville, which earlier won the Supporters’ Shield. The New York Red Bulls climbed into the playoff positions, with three games remaining in the regular season.

Inter Miami will have a chance to break the negative streak on Wednesday when they host Cincinnati.

Sources: goal.com