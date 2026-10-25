Six goals, red card and huge scandal: Allegri furious over controversial goal

Napoli coach Massimiliano Allegri was shown a straight red card at the end of a dramatic 3-3 draw with Roma. The coach reacted harshly after Leonardo Balerdi's equalizer in the 89th minute, and members of the staff had to restrain him to prevent the argument on the touchline from continuing.

Referee Andrea Colombo showed the card after a signal from fourth official Juan Luca Sacchi. Allegri was unhappy with the decision to allow Balerdi's goal to stand after a VAR review of contact between the Roma defender and Mats Beukema.

Napoli miss out on the win in the end

The hosts took the lead in the 28th minute through Frank Zambo Anguisa, and Scott McTominay extended the lead early in the second half. Roma pulled one back through Matthias Sule in the 69th minute, before Balerdi equalised five minutes later.

McTominay put Napoli ahead again in the 83rd minute, but Roma got the point with Balerdi's second goal of the match. The six goals thus brought a draw after Napoli twice led by two goals and twice restored their lead.

Allegri: “I said absolutely nothing“

In his post-match interview with DAZN Italia, Allegri denied insulting the referees.

“The fourth official called the referee and sent me off, but I said absolutely nothing“, said the Napoli coach.

He added that he would have to remain motionless on the bench if he wanted to avoid further sanctions. “Every time I move, I get sent off. Last season I had to pay 80,000 euros in fines, so maybe I shouldn't be on the touchline at all“, said Allegri.

The coach also said that other coaches often approach the pitch without being punished, while his reactions lead to sanctions. Allegri admitted that the anger after the match prevents him from making a calm analysis.

Penalty and problem with Badiashil

Because of the red card, Allegri will certainly miss the away game against Monza, and the length of the suspension could be extended depending on the referee's report.

The coach also reported a muscle problem for defender Benoit Badiashil. "Unfortunately, he has suffered this injury and we will assess him in the next 48 hours," Allegri said.

The coach also defended Ramus Høylund, who has not scored a goal in eight appearances for Napoli. According to Allegri, the striker had three good chances against Roma and his first goal for the team will come.

Sources: goal.com, gazzetta.it