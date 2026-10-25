Sasha Ilic resigns from Partizan

Sasha Ilic has resigned as coach of Partizan after the home loss with 0:2 to Čukaricki. However, the management of the Belgrade club has not yet officially accepted the decision and has insisted on a final conversation on Sunday.

According to “Sportski zhurnal“ the 48-year-old specialist was categorical in his intention to leave after the end of the match. Ilic refused to stand in front of the television cameras and passed the mix zone. When asked by a journalist about the situation, the coach answered briefly: “Nothing, that's enough“.

According to “Telegraf“ Ilic has already communicated his decision to the sports director Radoslav Petrovic. The club has not yet announced a separation, as a conversation between the coach and the management is pending.

Third attempt to leave this season

This is the third time this campaign that Ilic has expressed a desire to leave Partizan. Previously, he had similar intentions after the defeat by Mladost Luciani and after the 4:4 draw with Radnik Surdulica. Then fans and representatives of the management managed to dissuade him.

The crisis in Partizan is also visible in the standings. The team occupies tenth place in the Serbian championship with 11 points after 12 matches played. The balance is three wins, two draws and seven losses, and only one of the last six matches in the elite has been won.

Ilic returned in June

Sasha Ilic returned to the helm of Partizan in June 2026, when he replaced Srdjan Blagojevic. The former club captain signed a two-season contract in order to help overcome the crisis, but the beginning of his stay proved difficult.

In his coaching career, Ilic has also led Chukarichki, CSKA, Atromitos, Pari Nizhny Novgorod and Sumgait. After the upcoming conversation with the management, it should become clear whether his resignation will be accepted and who will take over Partizan in the ongoing crisis.

Sources: gong.bg