Trabzonspor soar after two consecutive European successes

Trabzonspor have climbed 25 places to 141st in the UEFA club rankings after their two consecutive victories in the Conference League. The Turkish club now has 12,500 points, having started the season in 166th place. The figures are given in the latest update, cited by Goal and Turkish media 61saat.

The breakthrough came after victories over Finnish side KuPS and Scottish side Hearts. Trabzonspor won 4-2 away at KuPS on October 15 and a week later won 2-0 over Hearts. Mohamed Salah scored in both matches, opening the scoring against the Scottish team from a penalty. UEFA lists the Egyptian striker as a Trabzonspor player in the tournament, where he has two goals and two assists after two matches.

Bayern leads, Real ahead of Barcelona

At the top of the rankings, Bayern Munich is first with 131,500 points, followed by Arsenal with 130,000 and Real Madrid with 126,500. Paris Saint-Germain is fourth, Inter fifth, Liverpool sixth, Manchester City seventh, and Barcelona occupies the eighth position. UEFA's official website confirms the top three places and the indicated point assets.

“Odds are calculated to the nearest thousandth and are not rounded up“, UEFA specifies in the methodology for the club rankings. It is formed by the results of the teams in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, with the five most recent seasons being used for the sports club coefficient.

Fenerbahçe remains the leader among Turkish clubs

Fenerbahçe is the highest-ranked Turkish representative. The team occupies 27th place with 60,750 points. Galatasaray is 46th with 46,500 points, Başakşehir is 98th with 21,000, and Beşiktaş — 119th with 16,500.

The next European test for Trabzonspor is the home match against Freiburg on November 5. The German club is among the teams with a higher position in the rankings, and the result of the match will be important for both the standings in the Conference League and the new distribution of points.

Sources: goal.com, 61saat.com