Milov is in the semifinals! Bulgaria attacks two medals

Kiril Milov qualified for the semifinals of the World Wrestling Championship in Astana after three victories in the category up to 97 kilograms of the classic style. The European champion will face Kiril Maskevich from Belarus in a fight for a place in the final.

Milov began his participation with a decisive victory with 10:0 against Vladlen Kozlyuk from Ukraine. In the next round, the Bulgarian won 3:2 over Alex Soke from Hungary. The two also met in the final of the European Championship.

In the quarterfinals, Milov defeated the representative of the hosts Islam Yevloyev. The Bulgarian athlete realized a takedown from the ground for two points in the first part, and then finished the fight with a throw. The match ended in 1 minute and 49 seconds.

The opponent in the semi-final

Kiril Maskevich is a bronze medalist at the 2025 World Championship, and the same year he also won bronze at the European Championship. The semi-final between the two is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Bulgarian time.

Bulgaria has a chance to win two medals on the competition day. The finals in Saturday's categories begin at 3:00 p.m., and Stoyan Kubatov will fight for bronze in the 77 kg category. His opponent will be Shiav Mamedov from Belarus.

Kubatov reached the third-place match after winning three bouts before being knocked out by Alexandrin Gutsu from Moldova.

The other Bulgarian representative in the program, Dimitar Georgiev, was eliminated in the 72 kg category after a 3:7 defeat by Nestor Trujillo from Chile.

Sources: bta.bg