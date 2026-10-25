CSKA ran over 254 kilometers together with Nordsjaelland and topped the European ranking

CSKA is among the teams with the greatest distance covered in the second round of the main phase in the Conference League. In the 2:2 draw with Nordsjaelland in Denmark, the “Reds“ covered 126.83 kilometers, while the hosts recorded 127.33 kilometers.

Thus, the two teams top the ranking in terms of total running volume with a total of 254.16 kilometers. The difference between them is exactly 500 meters. The data was provided by UEFA and shows that CSKA was among the teams with the highest physical activity in the second round.

Small difference between the two teams

The match at the “Right to Dream“ stadium started with a high tempo for CSKA. Subsequently, the Bulgarian team gave the impression that it was reducing the intensity, but the statistics for the distance run put the “reds“ immediately behind Nordsjaelland.

For comparison, in the match between Ajax and Atalanta, the total distance run was about 40 kilometers less. Atalanta is the team with the lowest indicator in the round – 105.40 kilometers.

The draw in Denmark brought one point each to CSKA and Nordsjaelland, and the physical indicators from the match put both teams in the lead in terms of distance covered among the participants in the second round.

Sources: sportal.bg