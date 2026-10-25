The World Federation has legalized the new leadership of the Bulgarian wrestling

The World Wrestling Federation UWW officially recognized the newly elected leadership of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation with President Todor Angelov. This was done with a letter from the Secretary General of the international headquarters Carlos Roy.

The changes are related to the extraordinary election General Assembly, held on October 17, 2026 in Sofia. Angelov was elected with 94 votes, after Stanka Zlateva and her team did not participate in the final vote. The results were confirmed to UWW on October 19, as well as by the Bulgarian Olympic Committee.

„UWW recognizes the newly elected leaders from the extraordinary election General Assembly, held in accordance with our rules and established practice“, stated Carlos Roy.

The letter states that the changes in the registrations requested by the new BF Borba Management Board have already been made. Thus, the international federation accepts Todor Angelov and the other elected members of the management body as the official leadership of the Bulgarian headquarters.

Communication with Zlateva's team has been terminated

UWW also informs that it is terminating communication with Stanka Zlateva's team. The clarification is related to a letter sent by the former world champion to Carlos Roy due to the removal of wrestler Aik Mnatsakanyan and coach Andrey Stoynov from the Athena system and the refusal of their accreditation for the World Championship in Astana.

According to the Secretary General of UWW, Zlateva's team continued to use access data after the General Assembly had already elected a new president, a new Secretary General and new members of the Board of Directors. Roy defines the use of the official UWW email address by the team as unlawful.

„On all future issues related to the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation, including applications for participation of its teams in the championships, the world federation will henceforth communicate with the duly elected new management of the BF Borba“, writes Carlos Roy.

The World Wrestling Championship in Astana began on October 24 and will continue until November 1. Following the UWW letter, official communication about the participation of Bulgarian teams and athletes in international championships will be conducted through the new leadership of the federation.

Sources: bta.bg