Thomas Tuchel has backed Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice in the race for the “Ballon d'Or“. The three English internationals are among the 30 nominees for the 2026 award, and the England manager admitted he couldn't choose just one of them.

“I'm happy that three of our players are on the list - Declan, Jude and Harry. Each of them deserves the award. "If I could vote, I would vote for all three," Tuchel said.

The ceremony will be held on October 26 at the London Palladium. The event will mark the 70th anniversary of the award and will be held in London for the first time. The choice of the city is linked to the first winner of the award - Englishman Sir Stanley Matthews.

Kane is the leading argument with his goals

Harry Kane enters the ceremony after a season in which he scored 73 goals and won three trophies with Bayern Munich. Tuchel described his move to Germany as an important step in the striker's development.

“After last season - over 70 goals, three titles with Bayern and performances at the highest level - he has only gotten better. This is the complete package. Everyone also sees his leadership qualities“, said the English coach.

Kane is among the main contenders for the award, which was last won by an English footballer in 2001. Then the award was received by Michael Owen.

Tuchel distinguished Rice and Bellingham

Declan Rice is also among the nominees after a strong season with Arsenal, which ended with a Premier League title. Tuchel emphasized his role for the London team and the responsibility he carries in midfield.

“Declan is an exceptional team player. He carries a lot of responsibility at Arsenal and was key to their strong season, reaching the finals and winning the Premier League“, said Tuchel.

For Jude Bellingham, the coach pointed to his performances with Real Madrid and England. According to Tuchel, the midfielder has once again proven his qualities on the biggest stage.

“Jude has once again shown his talent at the highest level and on the biggest stage with world-class performances“, said the coach.

The names of Kane, Bellingham and Rice are among the officially announced nominations for the men's “Ballon d'Or“ in 2026. The winner will be announced at the ceremony in London.

Sources: goal.com