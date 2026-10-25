CSKA is waiting for the license from the Bulgarian Football Union: Mikhail Alexandrov announced when the outcome is expected

CSKA's technical director Mikhail Alexandrov is a guest on the BNT program “Arena Sport“. In a week, the “reds“ should return to the renovated “Bulgarian Army“ stadium, which will be the most modern football facility in our country. Alexandrov assured that everything regarding the long-awaited return is ready and thanked everyone in the club for the work done.

“Documentally, everything is ready. We are only waiting for the license from the Bulgarian Football Union. We are assured that this will happen in the next 1-2 days. We have no concerns about this fact. We have submitted documents, everything is in order. We are going according to plan“, said Alexandrov.

“The club and everyone working at the club have done the impossible to create a multifunctional stadium that meets the criteria of UEFA 4. The European football headquarters inspected our next match for Europe and stated that they would give us an example of what a facility for a European club with a capacity of less than 20,000 should look like. We are working 24 hours a day to speed up every process. We released information that we need a little more time, we did the impossible to host our favorite stadium, we know the euphoria among the fans that everyone will have the opportunity to enter this stadium“, added the director.

The former midfielder assured that he hopes that the fans will not find any shortcomings in the new facility.

„Technical things remain to be completed, we have a lot of tests on different systems so that the stadium can function in its full glory. We will do everything possible so that the fans do not find any shortcomings. I am one of the people who live with the thought of returning to this stadium. Behind my work there is the work of an awful lot of people, I dare say that each of them has done a great job and the result is visible.

„For everyone, returning to the stadium is something very special, I will probably feel the emotions after the match. The audience will get the feeling of history, but a totally different infrastructure. We tried to preserve the history and emotions of the Old Army, but at the same time we want to give a European experience to our fans at the stadium. To feel the comfort, all the privileges that they are at this stadium and that their team has the best stadium in Bulgaria“, added Alexandrov.

He shared that during the construction he faced many challenges.

„There were challenges not every day, but every hour. An awful lot, don't forget that this stadium is located in the heart of Sofia and that alone is enough to say that the construction of the stadium is more than special. Many challenges that we face every day, which I hope people don't see. In addition to the stadium, we have a great hall, even the museum, which unfortunately we cannot open now, can be turned into a place for events. We have a great stadium that can also be used for concerts, as long as the investment makes sense for us“, said the director.

Mikhail Alexandrov also commented on the performance of the CSKA team in Europe so far and the matches played against Monaco and Nordsjaelland.

“I wouldn't say there is disappointment, we deserved to win more points against Monaco and Nordsjaelland, but that's football, sometimes it's harsh and unfair. I hope luck is with us in the next matches. The management is successful, the coach is successful and the players are successful when CSKA is the champion. I am a junior at this club and from day one they have taught me that second place is not success and there is nothing to be proud of“, concluded Alexandrov.