Vezenkov and Olympiacos sweep Prometheus by 40 points

Alexander Vezenkov and Olympiacos achieved their fourth consecutive victory in the Greek basketball championship. The Euroleague champion won 85:45 on the road against Prometheus in Patras.

Olympiacos started the game with a 16:12 lead after the first half, and at halftime led 41:29. After the break, the gap continued to grow, with the third quarter ending at 62:37. In the final 10 minutes, the guests allowed only eight points, and their biggest lead reached 43 points.

Vezenkov was among the leaders again

Vezenkov recorded 14 points, 6 rebounds, one steal and one block in 20 minutes on the court. The most productive player for Olympiacos was Mbaye Ndiaye with 19 points and 4 rebounds.

For Prometheus, the defeat is the third in four games played. Olympiacos continues its series of four consecutive successes in the championship, after the team convincingly won its fourth game.

Two games in the Euroleague

Vezenkov and his teammates will turn their attention to the Euroleague. On October 28, Olympiacos will visit Turkish Besiktas, and two days later will host Italian Armani Olimpia Milano.

Sources: bta.bg, novasports.gr, sdna.gr