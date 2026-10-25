Inter refuse to give up: dramatic comeback against Fiorentina

Inter cruised to a dramatic 2-1 win over Fiorentina in Milan after trailing until the very end. Marcus Thuram equalised in injury time and Piotr Zielinski converted a last-minute penalty to keep Cristian Chivu's side unbeaten in the league. The win moved Inter level with Lazio at the top of Serie A.

De Gea stops Inter in first half

The hosts had the upper hand before the break. Carlos Augusto, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Thuram had chances, but David de Gea made several crucial saves. The Spanish goalkeeper also saved a shot by Pio Esposito, who seemed like a sure candidate for the first goal.

Fiorentina relied mainly on counterattacks and failed to create a clear position in front of Inter's goal in the first half. However, after the break, the guests played more courageously and took the lead.

Jiménez punished the hosts, but Inter responded

Alex Jiménez opened the scoring with a powerful long-range shot that flew into the top right corner for 0:1. Inter had to look for a turnaround to avoid their first defeat of the season.

Carlos Augusto came close to equalizing, but his header hit the crossbar. A little later he shot again, but the ball went over the goal.

Thuram and Zielinski brought the turnaround

Inter's pressure paid off in added time. After a well-developed attack through the center, Thuram was given the opportunity to shoot with his left foot. The ball rolled slowly towards the corner, but enough to restore parity.

Fiorentina looked set to walk away with a point when the referee awarded a penalty for holding Thuram in the penalty area. Zielinski stood behind the ball and fired just wide for the final 2-1. Thus Inter turned a match in which they had long failed to overcome De Gea into a victory with two goals in the final minutes.

Sources: goal.com