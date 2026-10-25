Goal show in Italy: Atalanta and Frosinone scored four goals each

Atalanta and Frosinone finished 4:4 in one of the most productive matches since the start of the Serie A season. The hosts led three times, but failed to hold on to their lead and remained winless for the third consecutive match.

Frosinone started the match in the best possible way. Romano Schmidt scored after 30 seconds, after taking advantage of Ederson's pass and finishing the attack from the center of the penalty area.

Atalanta equalized in the 14th minute. Luke Rowe broke through from the left and found Charles de Quetelare, who brought Nikola Krstovic alone against goalkeeper Lorenzo Palmisani. The Montenegrin did not miss for 1:1.

Just three minutes later Frosinone took the lead again. Fares Gejemis won his duel on the right flank and passed to Schmidt, who scored his second goal of the match.

Atalanta equalized in the 32nd minute from a penalty. After the intervention of the video replay system, referee Livio Marinelli awarded a penalty kick for handball by Giorgio Cittadini. Ederson sent Palmisani into the far corner.

Three goals in five minutes

Atalanta made a complete turnaround at the end of the first half. Davide Zappacosta crossed from the right, and Krstovic intercepted the ball for 3:2. This was his sixth goal in the championship.

After the break, Frosinone equalized in the 48th minute. Gegemis broke through on the right flank again and returned the ball to Giacomo Kalo, who shot diagonally and scored his third goal in Serie A.

Two minutes later, Atalanta took the lead again. Charles de Quetelare found Krstovic, who passed to Elif Elmas. The Macedonian completed the attack without difficulty for 4:3. Krstovic already had two goals and an assist.

However, Frosinone did not give up and equalized in the 82nd minute. Gejemis got space on the right and passed back to Aleksa Terzic, who shot past Marco Carnechechi from the left for the final 4:4.

Atalanta remains winless

The draw left Maurizio Sarri's team without a win after a late comeback against Ajax in the Conference League and a loss to Milan in Serie A. Atalanta was unable to close the match, despite leading 4:3 for more than half an hour.

Frosinone continues its strong start to the season. Massimiliano Alvini's team collected 14 points after four wins, two draws and two losses. In the next round, on October 29, Frosinone hosts Lecce, while Atalanta visits Fiorentina.

Sources: goal.com, football-italia.net, eurosport.it