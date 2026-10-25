Liverpool defeated Brighton 2-0 at “Anfield“ in a match from the eighth round of the Premier League. The hosts decided the match in the first half after an own goal by Pascal Gross and another goal by Alexander Isak.

The result was opened in the 17th minute. Gross sent the ball into his own goal and Liverpool took the lead 1-0.

Four minutes later, Isak doubled the lead. The striker finished off a cross from Bradley Barcola and fired a close-range shot into the bottom left corner.

Brighton had more possession

Brighton finished the match with 64% possession to Liverpool's 36%. The visitors had 15 shots, but only one was on target. Liverpool had 11 shots and four on target.

At the end of the match, BBC Sport announced: „This is the end of the match at „Anfield“.“The match ended goalless.

Brighton received two yellow cards. Olivier Boscagli was booked in added time in the first half, and Costinha in the 73rd minute. Liverpool players did not receive any yellow or red cards.

Sources: bbc.com