Former national team goalkeeper coach Darko Bozovic dies at 48

Former Partizan goalkeeper Darko Bozovic has died at the age of 48 after a serious illness. Bozovic is associated with Bulgarian football, as he was the national team goalkeeper coach as part of coach Mladen Krastaic's staff.

The Serbian team arrived in Bulgaria on July 21, 2022 and remained involved with the “lions” until October 23, 2023. They started strongly with victories over the Republic of North Macedonia (1:0) and Gibraltar (5:1), over Cyprus (2:0) in a friendly match, but then in the Euro 2024 qualifiers the team finished without a win – four draws and four losses, which led to the separation.

Božović was being treated for stomach cancer, and his fellow goalkeepers in Serbian football launched a humanitarian campaign a year ago to help him with his treatment in Turkey, reports Mozart Sport.

Born in Podgorica in 1978, Božović has played for the Montenegrin national team, and his greatest successes are with Partizan - three championship titles in Serbia. After the end of his competitive career, he worked as a coach.