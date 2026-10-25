Stanimir Stoilov's Göztepe achieved a third consecutive victory in the Turkish championship. The team from Izmir prevailed 2:0 over Çorum as a host in a match from the ninth round.

The hosts took the lead in the third minute. Çorum goalkeeper Marcos Felipe made a mistake in the penalty area, and Alexis Antunes took advantage and opened the scoring.

Göztepe doubled its lead in the 38th minute. After a pass from a visiting defender was inaccurate, Juan Santos found himself in a good position and scored for 2:0.

Göztepe climbed to tenth place

Stoilov's team maintained its lead until the end and added three new points to its assets. After the victory, Göztepe now has 12 points and occupies tenth place in the standings.

The success continues the series of the team, which won its last three matches in the championship. Göztepe did not allow a goal against Çorum and consolidated its climb in the standings.

In the next round, Stanimir Stoilov's team will visit Fenerbahçe. The match is scheduled for Saturday, October 31.

Sources: bta.bg