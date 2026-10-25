Rennes beat Strasbourg 3-0 and lead Ligue 1

Rennes defeated Strasbourg 3-0 at “Roisson Park“ and took the lead in the provisional standings of the French Ligue 1. The match was from the eighth round of the championship, and the hosts collected 16 points.

Boulaye Dia opened the scoring in the 34th minute. The striker took advantage of a pass from Przemysław Frankowski and gave Rennes the lead.

Seven minutes later, Sebastian Szymanski doubled the hosts' lead. The Polish midfielder scored again in the 61st minute to make it 3-0.

Rennes edge ahead of Paris Saint-Germain

The win moved Rennes to first place in the standings ahead of the Paris Saint-Germain-Olympique Lyonnais match. Nine teams are separated by four points at the top of the table.

The defeat was Strasbourg's fourth in a row in the league. The team remains at the bottom of the standings after their unsuccessful match in Brittany.

Before the match, Rennes striker Boulaye Dia said:

„At home we have to do things right, despite the short preparation time between Torino and today.“

Rennes will continue their participation in Ligue 1 with a visit to Nice on October 31.

Sources: bta.bg, sofoot.com, lequipe.fr