Real Madrid inflict first defeat on Barcelona: Mbappe silences Catalans

Real Madrid won 2-1 away to Barcelona in El Clasico from the tenth round of La Liga. Kylian Mbappe scored both goals for the winners, and Rafinha was accurate for the hosts.

The success is the fifth consecutive for Real Madrid in all competitions. Barcelona, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat in the championship, after winning all nine of their matches before the match.

Mbappe gave Real Madrid the lead

The match started with chances in front of both goals. Arda Guler shot over the bar, and Anthony Gordon was twice stopped by Andriy Lunin. The Real Madrid goalkeeper started as a starter due to the absence of Thibaut Courtois, who was sick with the flu.

Real Madrid took the lead in the 41st minute. Yann Diomande looked for a pass to Jude Bellingham, Gerard Martin intercepted the ball, but it deflected off Mbappe's foot and went into the goal. It was the Frenchman's tenth league goal of the season.

In the added time of the first half, Mbappe sent the ball against the post, but the attack was ruled offside. Barcelona failed to equalize until the break, despite strikes from Lamine Yamal and Rodri.

Rafinha equalized, but Camavinga decided the match

Barcelona reached 1-1 in the 61st minute. After a corner kick, Pedri headed the ball to Rafinha, who shot between Bellingham's legs and scored his 13th goal in La Liga this season.

The hosts had a chance to turn the game around, but Lunin intervened decisively when Gerard Martin headed in. Joan Garcia also saved several shots by Guler.

The decisive moment came in the 87th minute. Eduardo Camavinga burst into the penalty area, beat Pau Kubarsi and passed to Mbappe. The striker took advantage of the space that opened up and sent the ball into the empty net for the final 2:1.

Thus, Real Madrid inflicted Barcelona's first defeat in the championship and won one of the most important matches of the beginning of the season. For Mbappe, this was the 14th goal against the Catalans in his career.

Sources: sportal.bg