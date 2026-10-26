Three Italian teams are fighting for Diogo Dalot, the Portuguese could leave Manchester United

Diogo Dalot could return to Serie A in the summer of 2027. Milan, Inter and Juventus have already sought information about the situation surrounding the Portuguese international, reports “La Gazzetta dello Sport”. According to the publication, the right-back would consider leaving Manchester United if the English club again fails to secure participation in the Champions League.

Dalot is tied to United until the summer of 2028, but the lack of agreement on a new contract could make his future a topic for the next transfer window. The English consider him an important part of the squad and do not want to part with him, but the interest from Italy is already there. According to “Gazzetta”, there are no concrete offers or negotiations underway.

Of the three Italian clubs, Milan has the advantage that Dalot already knows the atmosphere at “San Siro“. The Portuguese played on loan at “Rossoneri“ in the 2020/21 season, when he recorded 33 matches in all competitions, before returning to Manchester. Then the two clubs were unable to agree on a permanent transfer.

Inter and Juventus are also exploring the possibility of attracting the defender. Dalot can play on both the right and left of the defense, and his experience in the Premier League and Serie A makes him an option for teams looking for a versatile player for the defensive line.

For now, his future remains open.