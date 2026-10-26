Barcelona and Napoli are monitoring young Tottenham midfielder

Lucas Bergvall is once again in the sights of major European clubs. According to information from “Tuttomercatoweb” Barcelona and Napoli are monitoring the situation around the 20-year-old Tottenham midfielder, who wanted to leave the London club during the summer transfer window.

The interest is not surprising given the qualities and potential of the Swedish international. Bergvall is among the young midfielders who are expected to take the next step in their development, but at Tottenham, the competition for a place in the middle of the field complicates his situation. In the summer, he failed to make the desired move to another team.

For Barcelona, such a transfer would be an investment in a young player with prospects for long-term development. The Catalans traditionally look for players who can fit into the team's technical style and become part of the squad for the coming seasons. Napoli are also monitoring Bergwaal, with the Italian club potentially offering an alternative path for his development in Serie A.

There is no evidence of an official offer from either club so far.